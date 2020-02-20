Mmusi Maimane slams President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ‘Mabena strategy'

Movement for One South Africa (Mosa) leader Mmusi Maimane has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying his benches chose a “Mabena strategy”.

During his state of the nation address (Sona) in parliament on February 13, Ramaphosa vowed to fix ailing state-owned enterprises (SOEs), the economy and youth unemployment.

However, an unimpressed Maimane said Ramaphosa's government was failing to respond to the needs of South Africans.

He also criticised the president's MP, Boy Mamabolo.

This after Mamabolo demanded answers from EFF leader Julius Malema over allegations that he abused his wife, Mantwa.

Malema denied the allegations. He and his wife have each filed a R1m lawsuit against Mamabolo.

“Ramaphosa, your parliamentary benches chose a Mabena strategy izolo (yesterday).

“You need to put Boy Mamabolo on the bench. He is costing you and taking attention away from the substantive issues. Gutter politics is not your brand.”

The “Mabena” shade started last year and refers to someone who constantly tends to be a disappointment.