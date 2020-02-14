Sona reaction: DA says Ramaphosa 'not bold enough', while ANC says SA 'moving in the right direction'

COPE president Mosiuoa Lekota was surprised at the level of enthusiasm Ramaphosa showed.

“The president seems to have a tremendous amount of optimism, given the state of economy and difficulties we are faced with. I could not see how he could see the economy turning about and begin to promise us that, in the next six months, or in the next this, something will happen, and so on.

“He’s given us a whole lot of promises, optimistic developments and so on ... but they really do not match the experience which one has been having in this country. There’s no growth,” he said.

Meanwhile, ANC MP Paul Mashatile said the ruling party was “very happy” with the address.

“It is clear that there is going to be a lot of action. The president spoke of a lot of plans, including the strengthening of SOEs, support of young entrepreneurs and female-owned businesses. We are moving in the right direction,” he told eNCA.