'Cyril Ramaphosa is FW de Klerk's ice boy': Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has labelled President Cyril Ramaphosa as former president FW de Klerk's “ice boy”.

Malema, addressing a post-state of the nation address (Sona) event in Cape Town on Thursday, said De Klerk had been “running” Ramaphosa since the 1970s and did not respect him.

This, the commander-in-chief said, was the reason De Klerk was emboldened to refuse to accept that apartheid was a crime against humanity.

Malema questioned why De Klerk had not made such comments about apartheid during the tenures of former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma and only did so under Ramaphosa.

During the EFF's address, he explained his party’s rationale for disrupting the Sona.