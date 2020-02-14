Battle for Nelson Mandela Bay continues
The EFF, ANC and DA will each be putting forward candidates for the position of mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay at the next council meeting.
But anything could change over the next two weeks before the February 27 sitting as parties are still holding secret talks in the hope of forming a new coalition government...
