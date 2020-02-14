Bantu Holomisa on ANC: 'It lacks discipline when it comes to addressing issues concerning the country'
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says the ANC lacks discipline when it comes to addressing issues concerning the country.
Holomisa said President Cyril Ramaphosa's appointed ministers are all talk.
Speaking on Power 98.7, Holomisa said: “When it comes to the implementation phase, some ministers have no clue what they are doing in those departments because they don't specialise in those fields.”
In December, TimesLIVE reported that transport minster Fikile Mbalula came under fire when many concerned citizens questioned his skills in the department, after his statement that his job was to “inspire”.
Holomisa said the evidence, based on his claims, was in the policies ministers come up with.
He said many of these policies were lobbied by consultants who are in it for extorting money out of the departments.
“Cyril Ramaphosa has been talking about fighting corruption, this and that and the NPA is dragging their feet that side.
“He says something today and you will find out that the head of departments are doing a different issue altogether, so there is a lack of discipline”.
On social media, Holomisa also said the country would be better today had former ANC party members and alliances not “usurped powers” of the accounting officer.
“Had your former ANC and its alliance partners/colleagues not usurped powers of the accounting officers, SA would be better today. Political directives breed corruption.”
Holomisa was responding to former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa, who said Ramaphosa was not capable of rising to the challenge of the “new dawn”.
Mbhazima Shilowa | SONA: New dawn? More like dusk is setting via @News24 https://t.co/4Ia5Vip7J8 - Had your former party (ANC& it’s Alliance partners) colleagues not usurped powers of the accounting officers, SA would be better today. Political directives breed corruption.— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) February 13, 2020