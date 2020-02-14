Bantu Holomisa on ANC: 'It lacks discipline when it comes to addressing issues concerning the country'

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says the ANC lacks discipline when it comes to addressing issues concerning the country.

Holomisa said President Cyril Ramaphosa's appointed ministers are all talk.

Speaking on Power 98.7, Holomisa said: “When it comes to the implementation phase, some ministers have no clue what they are doing in those departments because they don't specialise in those fields.”

In December, TimesLIVE reported that transport minster Fikile Mbalula came under fire when many concerned citizens questioned his skills in the department, after his statement that his job was to “inspire”.