Bhanga backtracks on call for premier to intervene in Mettler saga

DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga has backtracked on a statement issued in his name on Wednesday that called on premier Oscar Mabuyane to intervene in the suspension of Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Johann Mettler.



In the statement, Bhanga said he had written to Mabuyane on Tuesday, asking that he intervene and reinstate Mettler because the disciplinary hearing was nothing more than a witch-hunt...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.