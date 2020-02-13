Bhanga backtracks on call for premier to intervene in Mettler saga
DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga has backtracked on a statement issued in his name on Wednesday that called on premier Oscar Mabuyane to intervene in the suspension of Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Johann Mettler.
In the statement, Bhanga said he had written to Mabuyane on Tuesday, asking that he intervene and reinstate Mettler because the disciplinary hearing was nothing more than a witch-hunt...
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.