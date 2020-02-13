Bay’s draft annual report held up

PREMIUM

It took councillors of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality 47 minutes to debate whether they should debate the city’s 2018/2019 draft annual report yesterday.



Councillors of the municipal public accounts committee described the report for the last financial year as a “half-cooked document with many loopholes”, with some refusing to even discuss it until it included the auditor-general’s report on the city’s books...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.