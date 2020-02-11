South Africa wins bitter fight with Nigeria over top AU job

One of South Africa's top trade negotiators has emerged as the new secretary-general of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement following a bitter political fight with Nigeria at the African Union (AU) summit on Monday.

Amid high political drama, Wamkele Mene, who was also Pretoria's chief negotiator during the AU's discussions on the formulation of the AfCFTA, was on Monday night endorsed by the AU heads of state summit in Addis Ababa as the newly-appointed head of the AfCFTA secretariats.

Mene’s appointment was settled by voting by heads of state following intense debates, after Nigeria attempted to block Mene's appointment by putting up arguments in favour of their preferred candidate, Cecilia Akintomide, a banker from their country.

On Sunday and Monday, Nigeria argued for the appointment of Akintomide, even though she only emerged as the third-ranked candidate after a competency-based selection process conducted by the AU Commission. Mene was number one, followed by a competitor from the DRC.