Politics

ATM president wants CR17 bank statements released ahead of no-confidence motion

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 11 February 2020
African Transformation Movement (ATM) president Vuyo Zungula says President Cyril Ramaphosa's bank statements must be made public.
African Transformation Movement (ATM) president Vuyo Zungula says President Cyril Ramaphosa's bank statements must be made public.
Image: Gallo Images

African Transformation Movement (ATM) president Vuyo Zungula says President Cyril Ramaphosa's bank statements must be made public before the party tables a motion of no confidence in parliament.

Zungula said this on Twitter after his party held a press conference last week outlining its reasons for the motion.

During his address Zungula said while he respected the public's wish to have Ramaphosa as its president, he keeps failing.

He said he is convinced more South Africans in “their private conversations” are beginning to realise that the new dawn has become “a nightmare”.

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise confirmed receiving the ATM's motion and said she is considering it, according to TimesLIVE.

At an EFF press conference in Centurion on Sunday, party leader Julius Malema said the EFF will not support the motion, as it was not consulted.

“The EFF will not support ATM’s motion of no confidence. They didn’t even speak to us about it.”

Latest Videos

Nurses dance with quarantined patients to avoid depression
Storm ravages village in thirty minutes

Most Read

X