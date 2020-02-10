She’s young, bright and ready to be DA boss

Mbali Ntuli has a vision for an SA that is fair, tackles structural inequality and addresses injustices — and believes that under her leadership the DA can achieve that.



Ntuli announced her candidacy for party leader last week and, though she is seen as an underdog, she says her experiences make her exactly what the party needs to be a viable alternative for SA...

