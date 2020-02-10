Five priorities on ANC's to-do list for AU chair Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa assumed his role as AU chairperson on Sunday at the 33rd session of the AU Assembly, 18 years after former President Thabo Mbeki chaired the inaugural session of the AU.

He also assumed the chairmanship of the African Peer Review Mechanism on Saturday.

In accordance with the ANC's recent national executive committee lekgotla, where key priorities were identified for SA's chair of the AU, the party has asked Ramaphosa to: