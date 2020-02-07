Derek Hanekom: Watch your lies, Edward Zuma

ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Derek Hanekom has denied having a hand in the warrant of arrest for former president Jacob Zuma.

This after Zuma's eldest son, Edward Zuma, said the warrant was issued out of hatred and was “biased”.

On Tuesday, Judge Dhaya Pillay issued a warrant of arrest for the former president after his legal team applied for him to be absent from his corruption trial in the Pietermaritzburg high court on “medical” grounds.

The warrant was stayed until his next scheduled appearance on May 6.

In an interview on eNCA, Edward said he was angered and disgusted by what had happened and slammed Pillay, saying she was “biased” against his father because she is “close friends” with public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and Hanekom and their families.

Edward said he had proof to back his claims that the judge's decision was clouded by the alleged friendships.

“Proof is an understatement. We have evidence to that effect. These are family friends who’ve known each other for years,” said Edward.

He also accused Hanekom of trying to “destroy” his father's legacy.

“There are people in the ANC who are out to destroy and diminish the legacy of the former president,” said Edward. “It’s Hanekom.”