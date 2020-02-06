State capture claims against me hearsay, Jonas says

MTN group chair Mcebisi Jonas has dismissed allegations he meddled with tenders to supply aircraft maintenance parts to SAA Technical (SAAT).

The allegations covered the time Jonas was deputy finance minister and were made by airline executive Sibongile Sambo at the state capture commission on Tuesday.

Sambo founded SRS Aviation, a black-owned aviation company providing jets and helicopter rental services to private and public customers.

She alleged a meeting was organised by a Rafique Bagus for Jonas to be introduced to AAR, a US-based aviation company involved in collaborative projects with SRS.

This was in relation to tenders to supply aircraft maintenance parts to SAAT.

Sambo suggested Jonas had an undisclosed interest in a proposed BEE consortium involved with AAR, and that a Bongani More, who allegedly held shares on his behalf, was his relative.