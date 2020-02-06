State capture claims against me hearsay, Jonas says
MTN group chair Mcebisi Jonas has dismissed allegations he meddled with tenders to supply aircraft maintenance parts to SAA Technical (SAAT).
The allegations covered the time Jonas was deputy finance minister and were made by airline executive Sibongile Sambo at the state capture commission on Tuesday.
Sambo founded SRS Aviation, a black-owned aviation company providing jets and helicopter rental services to private and public customers.
She alleged a meeting was organised by a Rafique Bagus for Jonas to be introduced to AAR, a US-based aviation company involved in collaborative projects with SRS.
This was in relation to tenders to supply aircraft maintenance parts to SAAT.
Sambo suggested Jonas had an undisclosed interest in a proposed BEE consortium involved with AAR, and that a Bongani More, who allegedly held shares on his behalf, was his relative.
Jonas is a key whistle-blower who exposed the state capture scandal that has cost the government more than R500bn.
In her affidavit Sambo said: “I was informed that Mr More’s allocated 13.33% shares were being held for the then deputy minister of finance, Mr Mcebisi Jonas ... Since then I had decided to walk away from this tender.”
Jonas hit back yesterday, saying: “This is false.
“She provides no evidence for this gratuitous allegation other than what is colloquially referred to as ‘double hearsay’.
“The allegation that I am related to Bongani More or that he held shares on my behalf in the BEE consortium is false.
“I have never held any interest whatsoever in any BEE consortium that partnered with AAR,” Jonas said.
“It is correct that I was invited to a dinner in Cape Town where I was introduced to a Ms Jackson, representative of AAR, whom I was informed was interested in investing in SA.”
Jonas said he told Jackson she should speak to the relevant management of SAA. — BusinessLIVE