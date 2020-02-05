'He's a law-abiding citizen,' says ANC after arrest warrant issued for Jacob Zuma
The ANC says former party president Jacob Zuma has always been a “law-abiding citizen” who has respected the judicial process despite his stature.
The party was reacting to the arrest warrant issued for Zuma in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday.
The warrant was issued after the former president failed to appear in court on corruption charges relating to the 1990s arms deal involving French company Thales.
Zuma’s lawyers on Tuesday presented a sick note, which the court did not accept because of discrepancies.
In a statement on Wednesday, the ANC said: “Former president Jacob Zuma is a law-abiding citizen who has consistently respected the courts and submitted himself to judicial processes regardless of his stature.
Jacob Zuma has always co-operated with law enforcement agencies whenever asked to do so
“He has always co-operated with law enforcement agencies whenever asked to do so,” said the party. “In keeping with its principle of upholding and defending the independence of the judiciary, the ANC respects the decision of the court.
“The ANC appeals to members of the public to exercise patience and allow former president Jacob Zuma and the courts to deal with the matter when it resumes again on the May 6 2020.”
The statement came hours after supporters of the former president invited the media to a briefing about the arrest warrant.
The briefing will be held in Durban on Wednesday afternoon.
Meanwhile, Zuma will be back in court on May 6 and the warrant will be executed only if he does not show up at court.