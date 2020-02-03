Politics

Mmusi Maimane vs John Steenhuisen: A wrap of the drama

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 03 February 2020
Mmusi Maimane (right) blasted John Steenhuisen (left) at the weekend, implying he had betrayed the former DA leader.
Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane let South Africans in on his and John Steenhuisen's strained relationship at the weekend by calling him “Judas” and warning him not to mention his name, as that “won't end well for him”.

Here's a wrap of what went down:

Steenhuisen says Maimane focused too much on the ANC 

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen told EWN that, unlike Maimane, he seeks to focus on finding workable solutions that will propel SA forward and not on bashing the ruling the ruling ANC.

Steenhuisen reportedly said this at the weekend during his “Real state of the nation” tour in Durban.

Maimane said the DA was not the only organisation that criticised the ANC during former president Jacob Zuma's tenure and that Steenhuisen, his former chief whip, supported the approach.

Another shot

Steenhuisen voiced the same opinion during a question-and-answer session at the DA's headquarters at Nkululeko House, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

He said the public was justified in criticising the DA for pointing fingers instead of finding solutions to the country's problems, TimesLIVE reported.

Maimane calls Steenhuisen 'Judas'

Maimane called Steenhuisen “Judas” and said he should “keep my name out of his mouth” and “focus on your work”.

Maimane also warned people not to mistake his “kindness for weakness”, before saying he was done with the opposition. “I have no focus on the DA and its current formation. I'm focused on building an activist movement for all South Africans.” 

Steenhuisen has not publicly responded to Maimane.

