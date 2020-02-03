Integrated development the key, says Mabuyane

Municipalities are not employment agencies, according to ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane.

Mabuyane was addressing delegates in East London on Sunday at the ANC Eastern Cape lekgotla which included members of the ANC’s national executive committee, provincial executive and members of the alliance.

He said municipalities were not employment agencies nor were they tender facilitation centres.

“Municipalities are there to ensure people’s lives are changed and basic services to the masses of our people are rendered without fail.

“More importantly they are there to create a conducive environment for businesses to invest and create jobs for residents.

“Our entities in the province must also prioritise the implementation of our provincial development plan and manifesto commitments.

“We want entities that are developmental, with capable leadership on the boards and in management who understand our vision to build the Eastern Cape we want.

“SOEs are there as service and development centres to address market failure.

“The decision is that we must rationalise and focus on them,” Mabuyane said.

In delivering his speech at the January 8 statement in Kimberley, President Cyril Ramaphosa focused on local government.

He called for the implementation of the district development model to integrate planning, co-ordination and budgeting across all three spheres of government to drive local development.

National, provincial and local government should develop one plan and have one budget for each district.

On Sunday, Mabuyane reiterated Ramaphosa’s sentiment, saying this would provide the province with an opportunity to improve intergovernmental relations.

“All three spheres of government must have one plan, for one district, with one budget.

“The time for operating in silos has come to an end,” he said.

The programme would be led by the co-operative governance and traditional affairs.

Speaking on unemployment, Mabuyane said the province’s inability to create jobs had a huge impact on the Eastern Cape’s equitable share allocation from National Treasury.

“We must grow and transform our economy by supporting small businesses as they are a key partner in job creation.

“We must continue to invest in sectors such as tourism, green economy, heritage, art and cultural industries, construction, the blue economy, manufacturing and energy.

“We must take advantage of the fact that our province is fast becoming the country’s wind-farm hotspot.

“It is reported that just Jeffreys Bay and Bedford are projected to contribute 1,185MW to the national grid,” Mabuyane said.