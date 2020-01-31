Nomfanelo Kota is the new ANC caucus spokesperson
Nomfanelo Kota has been appointed as the ANC caucus’ new spokesperson.
Kota is a seasoned communicator who recently worked as the Eastern Cape government spokesperson under former premier Phumulo Masualle.
She had previously worked as a spokesperson for the department of international relations for a number of years — serving under former ministers Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma when she was foreign affairs minister and later Maite Nkoana-Mashabane during the early years of President Jacob Zuma’s first administration.
Kota spent a few years in New York, as a counsellor for political affairs at SA’s permanent mission to the UN.
Kota was the ANC’s national media coordinator for eight years between 1994 and 2002.
She was seen in the corridors of parliament on Thursday where the ANC whips were attending a whippery workshop.
ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina confirmed Kota’s appointment when approached by TimesLIVE.
She described Kota as “a well-experienced dynamic person”.
“It’s an honour and a privilege to serve the organisation at this level,” said Kota.
“It’s a huge challenge in the sense that it comes at a time when people are really looking for hope and the economy is struggling and the ANC has been battered here and there in terms of issues of reputation management.
“But I won’t have to do it alone. I will do it with the guidance of the whippery, the chief whip and the public representatives in parliament.”
She said she’s hoping to articulate the hopes of the people, to promote more openness and transparency and to better communicate with the people on the progress the country is making.
The ANC caucus has not had a caucus spokesperson since the departure of Nonceba Mhlauli who joined former chief whip Jackson Mthembu in the Union Buildings after the May 2019 general elections.