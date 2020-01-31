Metro flunks midyear report card

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has managed to achieve less than half of its service-delivery targets in the first six months of the 2018/2019 financial year.

This is according to the municipality’s midterm performance report, which also painted a gloomy picture of the metro’s financials for the period.

Some of the metro’s biggest failures included:

• An increase in overdue debt on municipal accounts;

• A drop in revenue collection rates; and

• Water and electricity losses totalling hundreds of millions of rand.

The losses occurred while the municipality struggled to spend its capital budget, with only 20.3% spent halfway through the financial year.

The report was tabled at the first council meeting of the year yesterday, where it was noted until the auditor-general’s (AG) report is tabled.

The AG’s report is expected to be completed only by early March.

The midterm performance report shows that not a single cent of the R200m disaster management grant was spent in the first half of the financial year.

At the council meeting, DA councillor Leander Kruger said excuses kept being made about the lack of spending.

“We’re sitting in a serious drought — the worst this city has seen — and yet we’ve not spent the money Treasury has given us,” he said.

“For our capital expenditure to be only sitting at 20% halfway through the year is a disgrace,” he said.

Responding to Kruger, ANC councillor and infrastructure and engineering political head Andile Lungisa said he was an alarmist.

“We’ve been saying the municipality must be able to agree on the drought relief because you can’t move forward on matters when there are objections,” Lungisa said.

Also on the agenda was the filling of critical vacant posts. A new COO, Mandla George, was appointed.

The council resolved to re-advertise the executive director positions for the departments of corporate services and public health.

According to the report card, which was signed off by acting city manager Noxolo Nqwazi, the city managed to achieve only 48% of its overall targets in the past six months.

The report gauged its performance on 110 areas of delivery, ranging from water and electricity infrastructure to how it managed its finances.

It showed that the metro failed to upgrade beaches or public spaces apart from the provision of gabions (containers filled with earth, stones or other material).

The report highlighted that the slow spending of the capital budget had also resulted in a high level of unspent conditional grants — with only 19.96% of the money spent.

The grants come from the National Treasury.

“As a consequences of the low spending on the Neighbourhood Development Partnership Grant, National Treasury has reduced the original allocation from R30m to R25m,” the report states.

The reasons for the poor spending patterns include:

Service-level agreements not being signed fast enough;

Businesses objecting to supply chain management awards; and

Bid committees not working optimally.

This, coupled with the revenue collection dropping to 88.7%, against a target of 94%, has raised concerns that the metro’s finances are on a downward spiral.

Overdue debt has increased by R243m since June with the report calling for urgent intervention.

“It is clear that debt collection needs to be prioritised,” the report says.

In the first half of the financial year, the municipality lost R260m worth of electricity and 24,426,960 kilolitres of water — which equates to 84 days of water the city uses on average.

“Further strategies to significantly reduce the excessive water losses being experienced over the last four years, are urgently required,” the report says.

A comparison of the city’s electricity losses over the past five years shows how the figures are climbing steadily each year.

“It is evident that electricity losses are increasing rapidly, despite strategies implemented over the last four years to reduce electricity losses,” the report says.

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom said the municipality was not capable of dealing with the losses.

“It’s clear the institution does not have a grip on these matters and does not have the technical know-how to curb these losses.

EFF councillor Lukhanyo Mrara said the responsible officials must be made to face the music for the losses.

“There must be consequence management.”

The municipality is also mulling higher water tariffs as dam levels continue to drop — an issue that was raised at the meeting.

But Patriotic Alliiance councillor Marlon Daniels, who is also the political head for economic development, said higher tariffs would not fill the city’s dams.

Daniels said his party would encourage residents not to pay their municipal accounts should increased tariffs be introduced.

“We must first own up on our own inability and say the problem lies with us as an institution and not poor aunts and uncles in townships,” Daniels said.

But the mid-term report was not all bad news. The municipality responded to 98% of all wastewater and water-complaint call-outs within 24 hours.

It also managed to approve land-planning applications within the stipulated legislative time frame of 480 days.

In addition, about 2,500 work opportunities were created through the Expanded Public Works Programme.