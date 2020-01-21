Politics

Herman Mashaba gets heat for Jacob Zuma 'tearing our country down' narrative

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 21 January 2020
Mashaba came under fire.
Image: Supplied

Herman Mashaba's attempt to blame former president Jacob Zuma for “tearing our country down” has received mixed reactions.

The People's Dialogue's founder and former Johannesburg mayor said politicians such as Zuma were tearing the nation apart.

However, some social media users felt Mashaba was taking a cheap shot at the former president.

They bashed him, saying he was using Zuma to seek relevancy and that he should come up with a new strategy.

Others backed Mashaba.

