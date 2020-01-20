Politics

‘Officials taking advantage of political instability to ignore complaints’

By Nomazima Nkosi - 20 January 2020

Nelson Mandela Bay officials are taking advantage of the political instability in the city by not addressing service delivery complaints.

This was the response from Ward 42 councillor Phakamisa Mfama when it came to a water leak complaint from residents in his ward...

