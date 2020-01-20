All-women firebrands to contest Ward 55 by-election

For the first time in a long history of by-elections in Nelson Mandela Bay, the candidates vying for the Ward 55 councillor position in Motherwell are all women.



The by-election on February 5 will see women from the Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party, UDM, ANC and EFF go head-to-head in a bid to win over voters...

