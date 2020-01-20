All-women firebrands to contest Ward 55 by-election
For the first time in a long history of by-elections in Nelson Mandela Bay, the candidates vying for the Ward 55 councillor position in Motherwell are all women.
The by-election on February 5 will see women from the Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party, UDM, ANC and EFF go head-to-head in a bid to win over voters...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.