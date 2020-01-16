ANC instructs Rosie Daaminds to explain bribery allegation
Nelson Mandela Bay’s political head of transport, Rosie Daaminds has been instructed by the ANC’s leaders in the city to explain an allegation of bribery against her.
A letter from ANC regional task team co-ordinator Luyolo Nqakula gave Daaminds until Wednesday to explain the allegation, reported in an article published in The Herald on Tuesday, that she had offered a R1m bribe to Spectrum Alert’s head of security, Adam Prince...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.