ANC instructs Rosie Daaminds to explain bribery allegation

PREMIUM

Nelson Mandela Bay’s political head of transport, Rosie Daaminds has been instructed by the ANC’s leaders in the city to explain an allegation of bribery against her.



A letter from ANC regional task team co-ordinator Luyolo Nqakula gave Daaminds until Wednesday to explain the allegation, reported in an article published in The Herald on Tuesday, that she had offered a R1m bribe to Spectrum Alert’s head of security, Adam Prince...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.