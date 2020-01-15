Who will win battle for Nelson Mandela Bay?
Secret talks between the DA and smaller political parties, including the UDM, in Nelson Mandela Bay are set to take place tonight as they jostle for control of the city.
Discussions have intensified in the last week, with all nine of the Bay’s parties thrashing out coalition options...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.