I am convinced the ANC adopted ‘a wrong resolution’, says Tito Mboweni

Finance minister Tito Mboweni believes that the ANC's resolution to nationalise the SA Reserve Bank was a mistake.

Mboweni shared his thoughts on the Nasrec policy conference resolution in a Twitter thread on Tuesday evening and called for a “fundamental national debate” on the matter.

“As a long-standing member of the ANC and its leadership structures, I know and understand our resolutions. I don’t need lectures on that. But on the SA Reserve Bank, I am convinced that we adopted a wrong resolution. What do we want to achieve? Our strategic focus: structural economic reforms,” he tweeted.

The expansion of the Bank's mandate has remained a thorn in the side of the ANC, with leaders contradicting each other several times on the way forward, resulting in policy uncertainty.