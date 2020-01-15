Court orders dissolution of Makana council in ground-breaking ruling

PREMIUM

It was the sight of families forced to live in homes surrounded by sewage in Makhanda’s Extension 6 township which prompted the Unemployed People’s Movement (UPM) to launch an application to place the beleaguered Makana municipality under administration.



UPM’s founder, Ayanda Kota, and his 800-membership social movement were vindicated yesterday, welcoming the ground-breaking judgment in the Eastern Cape High Court which found that the Makana municipality had failed to provide services to the community and was thus in breach of the constitution...

