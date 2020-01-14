Ntozini to contest Ward 55 by-election on UDM ticket
She was part of a group of ANC members from Nelson Mandela Bay that took the party’s Eastern Cape bosses to court in a bid to overturn the outcomes of the “festival of chairs” provincial conference in 2017.
Now, former Bay ANC regional task team member Nomakhaya Ntozini, 37, is contesting the Ward 55 by-election on a UDM ticket. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.