'ANC has liberated our people, that's why you are on Twitter': Fikile Mbalula

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 13 January 2020
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says SA should thank ANC for Twitter.
Image: Fikile Mbalula via Twitter

Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula has defended the ANC from claims that it has not liberated “its people” and has nothing to celebrate.

This after social media users on Twitter criticised the ANC's 108th birthday celebrations on Thursday.

The ruling party celebrated the milestone in Kimberley, where President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the grave of the party's first secretary-general, Sol Plaatje.

On Twitter, Mbalula said if it wasn't for the ANC, SA wouldn't be able to tweet.

He was responding to Twitter user @Kearabilewemash2, who asked the minister how he had liberated the people since joining the party at the age of 24.

“You didn't have to fight. Just seatback (sic) and be a critic,” he added.

Mbalula also denied claims that the ANC enriched itself at the expense of the poor when another Twitter user, @SimonPGrindrod, commented on a video of ANC members cutting a large cake branded with the party's logo.

In response, Mbalula said the cake would be donated to an old-age home.

“Mr can you congratulate the ANC on its anniversary. Just be a big boy for once,” said Mbalula.

Reactions

The transport minister's comment left many questioning how the app meant liberation in SA.

Here is what tweeps had to say.

