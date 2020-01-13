'ANC has liberated our people, that's why you are on Twitter': Fikile Mbalula
Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula has defended the ANC from claims that it has not liberated “its people” and has nothing to celebrate.
This after social media users on Twitter criticised the ANC's 108th birthday celebrations on Thursday.
The ruling party celebrated the milestone in Kimberley, where President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the grave of the party's first secretary-general, Sol Plaatje.
On Twitter, Mbalula said if it wasn't for the ANC, SA wouldn't be able to tweet.
He was responding to Twitter user @Kearabilewemash2, who asked the minister how he had liberated the people since joining the party at the age of 24.
“You didn't have to fight. Just seatback (sic) and be a critic,” he added.
African national Congress an organization I decided to join to fight for the liberation of my people at 24 years to be exact. ???— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) January 9, 2020
Tes we have liberated our people including yourself that's why u are on Twitter. You didnt have to fight just seatback and be a critic.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) January 9, 2020
Mbalula also denied claims that the ANC enriched itself at the expense of the poor when another Twitter user, @SimonPGrindrod, commented on a video of ANC members cutting a large cake branded with the party's logo.
In response, Mbalula said the cake would be donated to an old-age home.
“Mr can you congratulate the ANC on its anniversary. Just be a big boy for once,” said Mbalula.
What is opulent? Cutting a cake wich will be donated to old age home ,Mr can you congratulate the Anc on its anniversary just be a big boy for once.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) January 9, 2020
Reactions
The transport minister's comment left many questioning how the app meant liberation in SA.
Here is what tweeps had to say.
He should be telling us that the is the reason you have a job, clean water or house , especially him he should be telling us that the trains are safe, he is telling us about Twitter , Twitter hai , people have voted for clowns— Teboho Tebo (@KeTeboM) January 9, 2020