EFF guns for Gordhan after Jabu Mabuza quits Eskom

“Mabuza’s resignation at the power utility is long overdue. He has demonstrated complete incompetence and absolute ignorance about energy and Eskom in general,” the EFF said in a statement.

Spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the resignation was not enough.

“The minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan must also follow and resign. He too is at the centre of the confusion, incompetence, paralysis and the lack of direction suffered by Eskom,” he said.

If Gordhan did not resign then President Cyril Ramaphosa must fire him, Ndlozi added.

He said none of the state-owned enterprises were working under Gordhan’s watch.

“No-one, in the past 12 months in the cabinet, has been as complete a failure as Gordhan has been. He has also demonstrated empty arrogance, putting state assets in a dire situation in an attempt to justify their privatisation. In this regard, he is also completely dangerous,” said Ndlozi.