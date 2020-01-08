Tshwane speaker shoots down new bid for an ANC takeover

Tshwane council speaker Katlego Mathebe has declined an urgent request by the ANC and EFF to hold a council meeting that would see the DA removed from power.

The parties last week wrote to Mathebe, petitioning her to hold a special council meeting that would discuss motions of no confidence in political leaders at the council, including mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and Mathebe.

This is a second attempt by the two parties to topple the DA-led coalition government in Tshwane.

The DA and ANC are embroiled in a court battle after a chaotic council meeting late last year where the EFF teamed up with the ANC in a bid to remove Mathebe and Mokgalapa.

The North Gauteng high court has interdicted the outcomes of that meeting pending the finalisation of the matter.

But Mathebe has now declined the latest petition. City spokesperson Lindela Mashego said Mathebe had “thoroughly examined” documents supporting the motion but declined to call a meeting.

“[Mathebe] found seven signatures in the ANC caucus document that do not match the signatures in the files of the council meetings attendance registers.

“The same document also looks like a copy and paste of the signatures that were submitted to support the request of the meeting of December 5 2019,” said Mashego.