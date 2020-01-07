Stop the arrogance, Jessie Duarte fumes at ANC members

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has warned party members to stop being arrogant and selfish and unite for the continued survival of the 108-year-old organisation.

Duarte was addressing ANC branch leaders and members at Galeshewe in Kimberley ahead of the party's birthday celebration billed for Saturday.

Duarte, who was spitting fire, said the interests of individuals - from branch level to national - must never be above those of the ANC.

To this end, she said, lessons can be drawn from the outcome of the ANC 2017 national conference at Nasrec which she lauded for producing a "mixture" of leaders who went to conference belonging to different factions.

Duarte was taken aback by a feud between an ANC branch leader and an ANC councillor in ward 4 in Galeshewe that got so dirty it led to the burning of the councillor's house.

What was more shocking, she said, was that the councillor and the ANC branch chair were at each other's throats to please their egos at the expense of the ANC.