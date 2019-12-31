Vendetta or political contest? Five times Malema took aim at Gordhan in 2019

Probably the most epic political clash in 2019, EFF leader Julius Malema made public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan his personal project.

There was barely a public address or EFF press conference where Malema did not mention Gordhan, blaming him for everything wrong in the current administration.

The beef between Malema and Gordhan is not new. It gained momentum in 2018 when the duo opened criminal cases against each other but reached boiling point in 2019, albeit with only the firebrand EFF leader constantly on the offensive.

Here are five moments Malema took aim at Gordhan this year:

'The downfall of Cyril Ramaphosa will be Pravin Gordhan'

Just last month, as new group CEO for Eskom Andre de Ruyter was appointed, Malema, addressing a press conference, claimed that it was Gordhan who was spearheading the purging of black professionals at state-owned companies.

Malema suggested this was going to lead to the downfall of President Ramaphosa whom he claimed was warned not to bring back Gordhan as a minister in the sixth administration.

“The downfall of Cyril [Ramaphosa] will be Pravin Gordhan who is the prime minister of this country with a clear purpose to remove black managers [from SOEs] and replace them with minorities and the mandate of the minorities is to privatise all state-owned companies,” said Malema.