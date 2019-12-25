POLL| And the award for best dancing politician goes to ...
It's no secret that nothing tests SA politicians quite like the combination of music, hip-swinging and potential voters.
From doing the vosho to doing frog jumps, this year our politicians really brought the dance moves.
Whether it was on the stage or in parliament, they sure kept us entertained and at least tried to put Zodwa Wabantu to shame with their moves. Put some emphasis on the “at least” LOL!
Good Party leader Patricia de Lille was the latest in a long list, from EFF leader Julius Malema to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Take a look at some of the best dance moves and rate who you think is the best.
Politicians live stressful lives. From Mmusi Maimane to Cyril Ramaphosa, a good stress-busting dance seems to be just what the doctor ordered.