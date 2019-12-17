EFF launches its own African dream, aims to take on 'repressive regimes'

The EFF has resolved to expand its "influence" across Africa through the establishment of an EFF continental council - which aims to agitate for the removal of "repressive regimes".

This was reported to the EFF's conference - dubbed the National People's Assembly (NPA) - at Nasrec, Johannesburg, on Monday.

The conference has adopted an ambitious plan to entrench itself across the continent, with eSwatini, under King Mswati III, as their first target for isolation - "until it is democratised".

According to EFF central committee member Thembi Msani, who was reporting on behalf of the NPA's commission on international relations, the EFF African Council will have three regional offices: one in a SADC country, one covering West Africa and one covering North Africa. The headquarters are to be in Johannesburg.