EFF launches its own African dream, aims to take on 'repressive regimes'
The EFF has resolved to expand its "influence" across Africa through the establishment of an EFF continental council - which aims to agitate for the removal of "repressive regimes".
This was reported to the EFF's conference - dubbed the National People's Assembly (NPA) - at Nasrec, Johannesburg, on Monday.
The conference has adopted an ambitious plan to entrench itself across the continent, with eSwatini, under King Mswati III, as their first target for isolation - "until it is democratised".
According to EFF central committee member Thembi Msani, who was reporting on behalf of the NPA's commission on international relations, the EFF African Council will have three regional offices: one in a SADC country, one covering West Africa and one covering North Africa. The headquarters are to be in Johannesburg.
Furthermore, she said, the EFF structures in other African countries will be led by "presidents" - while Julius Malema will be the only "commander-in-chief" of all EFF structures across the continent.
Over and above this, the party will also establish an EFF African Council which will oversee the functioning of its structures in individual countries.
It was, however, unclear how this plan would work, particularly the mission to remove "repressive regimes", given the sovereignty of individual countries.
Responding to this, Msani said: "We do have EFF structures that are existing Liberia and Namibia and they also are engaging with their current governments to change the status quo in their countries.
"But also, remember, we are advocating for a united Africa with one currency and one passport. So all these EFF structures that have been established in other countries are advocating for that.
"The EFF structures in other countries will have to change the current government in order to be able to accommodate how EFF government will run in those countries."
In the geopolitical space, the EFF African council, she said, will pursue, among other things, a mission to call for the end of the veto powers bestowed on only five countries in the UN, none of which is an African country.
This council would also champion the party's plan to dismantle borders in the continent to make it one country.
The plan was endorsed by delegates to the conference, although some delegates expressed fear over "open borders", saying it would create a crisis as people many of the underdeveloped African countries would flock to SA which is better developed on infrastructure and has the biggest economy.