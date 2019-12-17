Ace Magushule feels ANC not using most of its power

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has questioned why the ruling party has remained in power for over two decades but failed to transform the economy.

Speaking at the 58th anniversary of Umkhonto weSizwe in Kliptown, Soweto, Magashule said black people have continued to live in poverty and without land while the ANC is in power.

"I still don't understand [why] the ANC is in power but we don't know how to use state power. Instead of leading, we are complaining. South Africa will never transform [on its own].Do you want to treat the whites and blacks the same? It can't be... There is nowhere in the world where indigenous people of the country don't own the means of production. Here, you are afraid to talk about what we have fought for," said Magashule.

Umkhonto weSizwe celebrated its anniversary in Kliptown, where the Freedom Charter was signed. Struggle songs dominated proceedings as the men who fought the apartheid government reminisced about their past.

Magashule urged Umkhonto weSizwe members to drive unity in the party as they were well drilled in the values of the movement.