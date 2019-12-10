ANC fissures, Cosatu's weakness highlighted by communists' Blade Nzimande

SACP leader Blade Nzimande says the primary task of the party is to “build” the ANC.

Delivering his political report at the party's special national congress meeting in Kempton Park on Tuesday, Nzimande said party members should focus on building local branches of the ANC and unions under Cosatu.

He emphasised that things had changed since the party last met nationally in July 2017, referring specifically to the election of Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC's national conference in December that year.

“We met at a time when there was huge political uncertainty, even among ourselves as the SACP ... The divisions and tensions inside the ANC were so deep that we were not even certain whether the ANC was going to survive Nasrec,” he said.

“But now Nasrec has come and gone. Fortunately, the ANC still remains one organisation. However, it is still divided and has not overcome the fissures that it had in the run-up to the Nasrec conference.