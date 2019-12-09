New Joburg team to 'boost service delivery'

The new Johannesburg members of the mayoral committee appointed by recently elected mayor Geoff Makhubo will be sworn in tomorrow.

Makhubo on Saturday appointed a mix-bag of members of the mayoral committees (MMCs) including five from the ANC and five from opposition political parties that were key in putting the ANC back into power at the hotly contested mayoral vote last week.

To the surprise of many, Makhubo retained IFP's Nonhlanhla Makhuba in the transport portfolio and appointed another IFP councillor, Mlungisi Mabaso, to the housing portfolio.

Patriotic Alliance's Lloyd Phillips has been appointed to the economic development portfolio, African Independent Congress' Margret Arnolds and Cope's Jay Maharaj as community development and development planning MMCs.

The ANC will be in charge of finance, where party spokesperson in Johannesburg Jolidee Matongo was appointed, and Eunice Mgcina is the new political head of health and social development.

ANC's Mpho Moerane, Loyiso Masuku and Mally Mokoena will take over as environment, infrastructure services, corporate and shared services and public safety MMCs.

"This team will be officially sworn in on Tuesday and will hit the ground running," Makhubo said.

"Let us serve the people of Johannesburg with pride and dignity. All hands on deck. Our people expect quality service delivery from us. I am confident that these men and women will do just that."