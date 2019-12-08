They gave Joburg to the ANC, and they've just been instantly rewarded

Makhubo also appointed Lloyd Phillips from Patriotic Alliance to economic development, while Margaret Arnolds from the AIC will handle community development and Cope's Jay Maharaj will head development planning.

The four parties were key in bringing the ANC back into power in a move which left the former ruling party, DA, stunned.

But Makhubo denied that the appointments were a reward for the support they offered.

"Was this a reward? All of us are in a coalition. [We] are in a partnership and it's a political partnership. So no one is rewarding anyone.

"We came together and asked ourselves, 'What is a minimum programme? What do we seek to achieve and what is in the best interest of the residents of Johannesburg?'

"And thereafter, we agreed that we are going to work together going forward and part of working together was to contest the election last week," said Makhubo.

He said their working together was a truly multiparty government which would deliver services to the residents of Johannesburg.

Makhubo also appointed Jolidee Matongo to finance, Eunice Mgcina to health and social development, Mpho Moerane to environment and infrastructure services, and Mally Mokena to public safety.

Loyiso Masuku will take charge of corporate and shared services. She is the wife of Gauteng health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku.