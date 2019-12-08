ANC top leaders to discuss Eskom, SAA at NEC meeting

The ANC's top structure will discuss the state of Eskom and SAA when it meets over the next two days, its spokesperson Pule Mabe said on Sunday.

Mabe, who was addressing the media on the sidelines of the ANC’s national executive committee meeting in Benoni on Sunday, said the “state of our state-owned enterprises” will form part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s political overview to the party.

“Today is a normal NEC meeting. This is the last NEC of the year. On the agenda of the NEC is the political overview, the report of the national working committee ... which, of course, reflects on the state of the organisation,” he said.

“The political overview is looking at a number of topical issues of national and international interest, whether it’s the state of our SOEs, including our own relations with other countries both in the region and beyond the region.”

Mabe said details on the outcome of the meeting would be divulged at a media briefing on Wednesday.

The NEC is meeting at a time when Eskom has implemented wide-scale load-shedding and SAA has been placed under business rescue.