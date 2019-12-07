Bobani to challenge "kangaroo court" removal - Holomisa
UDM councillor Mongameli Bobani will be heading to court to challenge the Nelson Mandela Bay council decision to oust him through a no-confidence motion.
This was confirmed by UDM president Bantu Holomisa, who posted a tweet on Friday night.
Bobani challenges Kangaroo Court decision of ANC & DA 2 oust him. I can confirm the media inquiry that Bobani has signed papers challenging the newly weds that they violated procedures 2remove him. How do u remove a mayor on a motion which is not even on the Agenda @AdvTerryPrice— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) December 6, 2019
He wrote that Bobani would challenge the "Kangaroo Court" decision by the ANC and DA to remove him.
He wrote: "I can confirm the media inquiry that Bobani has signed papers challenging the newly weds that they violated procedures 2remove him. How do u remove a mayor on a motion which is not even on the Agenda".
He tagged Port Elizabeth advocate Terry Price in the post.
Bobani was axed by the ANC, DA, ACDP, COPE, AIC and Patriotic Alliance at Thursday's council meeting.
The EFF and United Front abstained from voting.