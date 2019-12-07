Politics

Bobani to challenge "kangaroo court" removal - Holomisa

By Rochelle de Kock - 07 December 2019
Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani
Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani
Image: Eugene Coetzee

 UDM councillor Mongameli Bobani will be heading to court to challenge the Nelson Mandela Bay council decision to oust him through a no-confidence motion.

This was confirmed by UDM president Bantu Holomisa, who posted a tweet on Friday night.

He wrote that Bobani would challenge the "Kangaroo Court" decision by the ANC and DA to remove him.

He wrote: "I can confirm the media inquiry that Bobani has signed papers challenging the newly weds that they violated procedures 2remove him. How do u remove a mayor on a motion which is not even on the Agenda".

He tagged Port Elizabeth advocate Terry Price in the post.

Bobani was axed by the ANC, DA, ACDP, COPE, AIC and Patriotic Alliance at Thursday's council meeting.

The EFF and United Front abstained from voting.

ALSO READ

JUST IN: Mongameli Bobani voted out as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani has been removed through a motion of no confidence.
News
1 day ago

Bobani booted out for 'refusing to approve favours' - Holomisa

UDM leader, Bantu Holomisa, took to Twitter to react on the booting of Mongameli Bobani off the Nelson Mandela Bay moyaral seat.
News
1 day ago

Why Lungisa turned on Bobani

Toe the party line or else.This was the ultimatum from the ANC provincial leadership that prompted councillor Andile Lungisa to turn against his ...
News
1 day ago

Latest Videos

Twitter users react to ousting of Mongameli Bobani
Taxi drivers’ ‘short right’ to a smart look

Most Read

X