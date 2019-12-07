Bobani to challenge "kangaroo court" removal - Holomisa

He wrote that Bobani would challenge the "Kangaroo Court" decision by the ANC and DA to remove him.

He wrote: "I can confirm the media inquiry that Bobani has signed papers challenging the newly weds that they violated procedures 2remove him. How do u remove a mayor on a motion which is not even on the Agenda".

He tagged Port Elizabeth advocate Terry Price in the post.

Bobani was axed by the ANC, DA, ACDP, COPE, AIC and Patriotic Alliance at Thursday's council meeting.

The EFF and United Front abstained from voting.