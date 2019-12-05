SACP disappointed at SAA’s business rescue decision

The move followed an agreement between the legal teams of trade union Solidarity, SAA and the ministers of public enterprises and finance that the national carrier would officially be put into business rescue.

In a statement, the Communist Party said it would have preferred a state-led turnaround process.

“We called for a thorough investigation into procurement conduct on all contracts, including airline leasing and fuel contracts, as well as into all major appointments, to establish the role these systematically played in plunging SAA into its current crisis.

“The investigation remains relevant, it is an important part of turning SAA around and ensuring that it becomes a viable and thriving productive public asset. Its scope must include a focus on irregularities, corruption and value for money,” spokesperson Alex Mashilo said.