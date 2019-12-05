SAA to get R2bn from government, but it is 'not a bailout': Pravin Gordhan

Embattled SA Airways (SAA) will get R2bn from government and the business rescue process will start from Thursday, said Pravin Gordhan.

“It must be clear that this is not a bailout,” said the public enterprises minister in a statement. “This is the provision of financial assistance to facilitate a radical restructure of the airline.”

Business rescue, he added, would restore the confidence of the airline and help safeguard the entity — and it was a decision which was supported by government.

Gordhan said it would help to “restructure and reposition the entity into one that is stronger, more sustainable and able to grow and attract an equity partner”.

On Wednesday evening, in a leaked letter, secretary of cabinet Cassius Lubisi said President Cyril Ramaphosa made the order that SAA should go into urgent voluntary business rescue due to the “dire situation” facing the national carrier.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko confirmed to TimesLIVE that the letter was official correspondence to members of the cabinet and deputy ministers.