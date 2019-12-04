Trollip opens criminal case against Nelson Mandela Bay acting city boss

Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Athol Trollip opened criminal cases against acting city manager Nobuntu Mpongwana and housing delivery director Mvuleni Mapu.

Trollip, who was at the Humewood Police Station on Wednesday, said Mpongwana and Mapu had committed a criminal offence by allegedly obstructing the course of justice.

During a three-day stint as acting city manager, Mapu told Gray Moodliar Inc in a letter to postpone any cases coming up in court with the trial against Erastyle meant to start in two weeks’ time in October.

The municipality is suing Erastyle — owned by businessman Fareed Fakir — for about R8m, claiming the payment made to the company for the bus system’s marketing campaign was irregular and unlawful as no tender processes had been followed.