Mantashe, Frolick, Munusamy given right to cross-examine Zondo witnesses

State capture commission chairman Raymond Zondo has granted various implicated people leave to cross-examine those who accused them of wrongdoing.

In a brief statement on Tuesday, the deputy chief justice said he had received a number of applications for leave to cross-examine witnesses who have appeared before the commission.

Two of those applications were from mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe.

Zondo granted Mantashe leave to give his own evidence, call witnesses and cross-examine former Bosasa officials Angelo Agrizzi and Richard le Roux.

The pair said Bosasa carried out security upgrades at three properties - in Boksburg, Elliot and Cala - belonging to Mantashe. The estimated cost for the upgrades was said to be R300,000.

Senior ANC MP Cedric Frolick will also have the chance to cross-examine Agrizzi. Agrizzi claimed Frolick was used by Bosasa, at a R40,000 monthly premium, to facilitate meetings between the company and various politicians. He said as far back as 2010, Frolick was allegedly tasked with "crossing the impasse" between Bosasa and then correctional services portfolio committee chairman Vincent Smith.

Zondo also granted journalist Ranjeni Munusamy leave to give her own evidence and cross-examine Crime Intelligence officer Col Dhanajaya Naidoo. Naidoo told the commission that Munusamy allegedly received repairs to her personal motor vehicle which were paid for by the unit's secret service account.