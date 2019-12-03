Chabane gave instruction to move Maseko from GCIS: Richard Baloyi

Former public services and administration minister Richard Baloyi told the state capture inquiry that it was his cabinet colleague Collins Chabane who decided to transfer Themba Maseko out of the Government Communication Information System (GCIS) in 2011.

Maseko being replaced by state capture-implicated Mzwanele Manyi again came under the spotlight at the commission on Tuesday - this time with Baloyi contradicting parts of Maseko's initial testimony.

Maseko's removal from the GCIS was leaked in the media and his transfer announced at a cabinet meeting on February 2 that year. When Maseko first took the stand at the inquiry last year, he said Chabane, the former minister in the presidency, had told him that then president Jacob Zuma had given the instruction that Maseko should be booted.