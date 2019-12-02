Maimane and Mashaba join hands to start 'The People’s Dialogue'
The DA's former leader, Mmusi Maimane, and former Johannesburg mayor, Herman Mashaba, are still fighting the good fight, and hinting at joining forces.
On Thursday, a day after hanging up the mayoral chains after three years in office, Mashaba took to social media to comment about an encounter with his former leader.
Mashaba commended Maimane and announced his next move, which they will be making together.
“The man is still more than committed and charged up to serve our country. We invite your participation in The People’s Dialogue from next week.”
What an exceptional time spent with @MmusiMaimane last night. The man is still more than committed & charged up to serve our country. We invite your participation in The People's Dialogue from next week pic.twitter.com/eUbNdAp2ih— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) November 29, 2019
In a series of tweets, Maimane confirmed that he and Mashaba were working together, saying they will now “charter a way forward where future generations can be served by individuals who place citizens first”.
Had the great privilege of serving with this great South African @HermanMashaba. He has served the citizens of Joburg with distinction. We now charter a way forward where future generations can be served by individuals who place citizens first. Ke a leboga Kgosi. pic.twitter.com/oXcr6CcEQp— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) November 27, 2019
He said the “nation must engage in conversation, charter a dialogue about the future”.
“Together as a nation, we can and must build a future for all. Join the conversation.”
The future is great. Had a great engagement with @HermanMashaba . He genuinely loved our country. Our nation must engage in conversation, charter a dialogue about the future. Together as a nation, we can and must build a future for all. Join the conversation. pic.twitter.com/yCv3VApISj— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) November 29, 2019
Both politicians have hinted at starting something new following their resignations from the DA in October.
Mashaba resigned and cited tensions within the party after Helen Zille was appointed as chairperson of the party's federal council.
Maimane followed suit, officially resigning as an MP and as DA leader.
Last month, Maimane hinted at a “new vehicle for change” in the country, telling eNCA it was something that would “come back to the people”.
“A new political party may simply be saying let’s add another colour to the many colours of political parties that exist. We need a new coalition, a new vehicle,” he said. “When we understand what a new vehicle looks like, it ought to get back to citizens.”
Maimane said at the right time he would say more about the new party, adding that it would open up conversations.
“What I know is that the system we have now doesn't work. So at the right time, we will be able to communicate what that will look like and how we will engage more with society.
“More citizens must have a dialogue. For starters, I think we must have a conversation in South Africa,” he said.