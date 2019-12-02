EFF forges ahead with plans to control Joburg, nominating Musa Novela for mayor
The EFF is going ahead with its plans to challenge for power in Johannesburg.
On Tuesday the party nominated its regional leader, Musa Novela, as mayoral candidate. If victorious, Novela will replace outgoing mayor Herman Mashaba, who resigned last month.
This comes a few days after the DA, which currently leads the coalition government in the city, announced that finance MMC Funzi Ngobeni had been selected as its mayoral candidate.
Ngobeni, who is also the DA Johannesburg regional chairperson, is seen as among the most senior councillors due to his job as finance MMC.
In statement by EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, the party sang Novela’s praises for his work as their caucus leader under Mashaba.
“Under his and the regional command team’s collective, the EFF has achieved tremendous victories when Herman Mashaba was mayor of a coalition government in the city.
“The EFF-inspired victories include the in-sourcing of workers, opening of clinics for 24 hours, the introduction of mobile clinics to cater for poorer communities and informal settlements, better working conditions and terms for the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police, prioritisation of poorer areas in terms of city budgeting, allocation of service stands, approval of the city’s support for student’ accommodation, and many other victories,” said Ndlozi.
He said Novela had proved to be a capable public representative and leader of government, despite not occupying an official position.
“Fighter Novela is a public representative of integrity and is ready to lead Johannesburg,” said Ndlozi.
“We are particularly convinced that he will be able to marshal all political parties towards a common agenda and programme of building a better city. The EFF calls on all councillors of Johannesburg and political parties to support the EFF candidate for the position of executive mayor of Johannesburg.”
The EFF’s announcement comes as the ruling DA was working overtime trying to keep its leadership of the coalition government.
On Sunday, James Selfe, who leads the negotiations to keep the government intact, said his party would not support the EFF’s bid to take over Johannesburg. Instead, the DA would push for Ngobeni's election.
“Having consulted our coalition parties, namely the IFP, ACDP, Cope and FF+, we are confident that when the various caucuses toe their party lines, the EFF candidate will fall out, leaving the DA and ANC candidates,” Selfe was quoted as saying.