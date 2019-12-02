EFF forges ahead with plans to control Joburg, nominating Musa Novela for mayor

In statement by EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, the party sang Novela’s praises for his work as their caucus leader under Mashaba.

“Under his and the regional command team’s collective, the EFF has achieved tremendous victories when Herman Mashaba was mayor of a coalition government in the city.

“The EFF-inspired victories include the in-sourcing of workers, opening of clinics for 24 hours, the introduction of mobile clinics to cater for poorer communities and informal settlements, better working conditions and terms for the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police, prioritisation of poorer areas in terms of city budgeting, allocation of service stands, approval of the city’s support for student’ accommodation, and many other victories,” said Ndlozi.

He said Novela had proved to be a capable public representative and leader of government, despite not occupying an official position.