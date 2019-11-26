Andile Mngxitama takes aim at the EFF: 'Mazzotti boys steal and eat money of poor'
Leader of failed BLF party Andile Mngxitama has taken shots at the EFF and its leader, Julius Malema.
In his latest blog post, Mngxitama said Malema and his party stole from the poor and challenged them to clear their names.
This after Sunday Times reported that Malema personally benefited from VBS Mutual Bank Bank funds, companies that did business with the Limpopo government and the party's lawyers.
Santaclara Trading, registered to Malema's cousin, Jimmy Matlebyane, allegedly received more than R4m in questionable payments over seven months.
However, Malema denied the claims contained in the report and alleged that the information was illegally obtained.
Calling the EFF the “Mazzotti boys”, a reference to alleged cigarette smuggler Adriano Mazzotti, a friend of Malema's, Mngxitama said the party and those involved must confess to their alleged crimes.
“These chaps steal from the poor and eat their money. Their problem is that they leave a paper trail.
“They really thought that they were protected from StratCom when they joined hands against [former] President [Jacob] Zuma,” said Mngxitama.
“Also, remember how they were having dinners with Johann Rupert? He must have assured them all is good.”
Mnxgitama threw more shade at the EFF, saying it was “certainly being properly managed” and “that’s why there will be no challenge to [President] Cyril Ramaphosa in parliament”.
“There will also not be any serious action for land expropriation without compensation,” he added.