Andile Mngxitama takes aim at the EFF: 'Mazzotti boys steal and eat money of poor'

Leader of failed BLF party Andile Mngxitama has taken shots at the EFF and its leader, Julius Malema.

In his latest blog post, Mngxitama said Malema and his party stole from the poor and challenged them to clear their names.

This after Sunday Times reported that Malema personally benefited from VBS Mutual Bank Bank funds, companies that did business with the Limpopo government and the party's lawyers.

Santaclara Trading, registered to Malema's cousin, Jimmy Matlebyane, allegedly received more than R4m in questionable payments over seven months.

However, Malema denied the claims contained in the report and alleged that the information was illegally obtained.