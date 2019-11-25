Mashaba bids Joburg goodbye after three years as first citizen

Had the DA secured the majority of votes in the 2016 local government elections, Herman Mashaba would not have survived even a year in office.

This is how the outgoing Johannesburg mayor summed up his attitude towards the DA after his three years at the helm of the country's largest economic hub.

Mashaba resigned both as DA member and mayor of Joburg last month after a tumultuous tenure running the city.

"I will be a free man," a jovial Mashaba declared in an interview with Sowetan at his office in Braamfontein.

Mashaba's term as mayor has been punctuated by controversies, especially his perceived negative sentiments towards foreigners and his suspension of senior managers. There were also efforts to remove him from office.

But none of these gave him sleepless nights.

His main troubles, he said, came from the party that placed him as a mayoral candidate.

His administration is an amalgam of Inkatha Freedom Party, African Christian Democratic Party, United Democratic Movement, Congress of the People and

Al Jama-ah, which formed a coalition government. Jama-ah later pulled out.

The EFF supports the coalition on issue-by- issue basis in the council.

Mashaba said it was the DA that made his job harder. This, he said, became more pronounced when he absorbed over 3,700 security guards into the city's payroll.

"I don't want any association with the DA. I thought the DA, when it talks about one South Africa for all, they meant it. But they were against my pro-poor policies. When I raised this matter with them, they said to me it is not DA policy. I said to them go and make it your policy, us as the city of Johannesburg we are going to in-source.

"I was lucky that I was not answerable to the DA but the multi-party government .The DA has been a difficult partner from day one. They thought they were going to micro-manage me and I refused.