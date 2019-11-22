Corruption accused Bongo faces parliamentary probe
It was a double-whammy this week for former state security minister and ANC MP Bongani Bongo.
On the eve of his arrest by the Hawks on Thursday on charges of corruption, parliament’s joint committee on ethics informed him it was reviving a probe against him for allegedly breaching the legislature’s ethics code...
