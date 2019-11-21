WATCH | AfriForum releases footage of EFF leaders 'assaulting' officer

AfriForum has released footage of EFF leader Julius Malema and party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi allegedly assaulting a police officer at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral.

This after the EFF leaders appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court on Wednesday in connection with the incident. Malema said he was provoked by the officer, who denied them access to the funeral to bury “his own mother”.

Malema said after the court appearance that the case was “a waste of time”, but that the EFF must be doing something right by keeping Afrikaners “busy”.

After their appearance, AfriForum accused Malema of lying about the assault and other incidents.



LISTEN TO WHAT MALEMA AND KRIEL HAD TO SAY: